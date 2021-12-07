Franklin Park Leyden rolls like thunder over Chicago Kennedy 53-31

Franklin Park Leyden rolled past Chicago Kennedy for a comfortable 53-31 victory on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 1 , Chicago Kennedy squared up on Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.