Franklin Park Leyden nips Chicago Westinghouse in taut scare 73-67

Franklin Park Leyden weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 73-67 victory against Chicago Westinghouse at Franklin Park Leyden High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 17, Franklin Park Leyden faced off against Chicago Mather and Chicago Westinghouse took on Rockford Auburn on December 17 at Rockford Auburn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

