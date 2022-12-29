Frankfort Lincoln-Way East drums Pleasant Plains with resounding beat 65-31

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East handled Pleasant Plains 65-31 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Frankfort Lincoln-Way East a 32-13 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Griffins registered a 36-13 advantage at half over the Cardinals.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East roared to a 56-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals tried to respond in the final quarter with a 11-9 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

