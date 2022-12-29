 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East drums Pleasant Plains with resounding beat 65-31

  • 0

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East handled Pleasant Plains 65-31 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Frankfort Lincoln-Way East a 32-13 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Griffins registered a 36-13 advantage at half over the Cardinals.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East roared to a 56-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals tried to respond in the final quarter with a 11-9 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Recently on December 20, Pleasant Plains squared off with Beardstown in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News