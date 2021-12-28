Flora survives competitive clash with Shelbyville 34-31

Flora poked just enough holes in Shelbyville's defense to garner a taut 34-31 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Flora opened with a 12-7 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter.
The Wolves' shooting jumped to a 21-10 lead over the Rams at the half.
Flora's edge showed as it carried a 26-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
