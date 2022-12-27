Flora ends the party for Macon Meridian 49-33

Flora knocked off Macon Meridian 49-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Flora drew first blood by forging a 10-8 margin over Macon Meridian after the first quarter.

The Wolves' shooting jumped in front for a 29-12 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Flora struck to a 40-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.