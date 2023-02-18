Flora rolled past Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond for a comfortable 62-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Flora a 13-6 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond.

The Wolves opened a small 28-20 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 36-32.

Conditioning showed as the Wolves outscored the Knights 26-8 in the final quarter.

