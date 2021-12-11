Flexing muscle: West Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit rolls over Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 65-31

West Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit controlled the action to earn a strong 65-31 win against Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 11.
