Flexing muscle: Tuscola tightens grip on Bethany Okaw Valley 69-41

Tuscola showed no mercy to Bethany Okaw Valley, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 69-41 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Tuscola faced off on December 23, 2021 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
