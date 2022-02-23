Flexing muscle: Petersburg PORTA rolls over Athens 52-28

Impressive was a ready adjective for Petersburg PORTA's 52-28 throttling of Athens in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
In recent action on February 18, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Athens took on Springfield Lutheran on February 16 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Blue Jays' shooting darted to a 22-10 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
The Blue Jays' influence showed as they carried a 34-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
