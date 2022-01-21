Flexing muscle: Jacksonville Routt Catholic rolls over Hardin Calhoun 64-43

Jacksonville Routt Catholic left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Hardin Calhoun 64-43 in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.
The Rockets opened with a 22-4 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
The Rockets' offense took charge to a 38-17 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
The Rockets' force showed as they carried a 58-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
