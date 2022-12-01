Flexing muscle: Donovan tightens grip on Farmer City Blue Ridge 86-45

Donovan showed no mercy to Farmer City Blue Ridge, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 86-45 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 1.
Last season, Donovan and Farmer City Blue Ridge squared off with December 2, 2021 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School last season. For more, click here.
