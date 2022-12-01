 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Flexing muscle: Donovan tightens grip on Farmer City Blue Ridge 86-45

  • 0

Donovan showed no mercy to Farmer City Blue Ridge, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 86-45 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 1.

Last season, Donovan and Farmer City Blue Ridge squared off with December 2, 2021 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School last season. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News