Flexing muscle: Chicago Jones College Prep rolls over Chicago Holy Trinity 59-29

Chicago Jones College Prep painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Holy Trinity's defense for a 59-29 win on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Jones College Prep faced off against Chicago UCCS Woodlawn and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on February 3 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
