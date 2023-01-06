Flexing muscle: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic tightens grip on Taylorville 69-40

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic earned a convincing 69-40 win over Taylorville at Taylorville High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Taylorville faced off against Rantoul and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on December 29 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.