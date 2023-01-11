 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Flexing muscle: Chicago Francis W Parker tightens grip on Lake Forest L.F. Academy 70-49

  • 0

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago Francis W Parker put away Lake Forest L.F. Academy 70-49 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 11.

Last season, Chicago Francis W Parker and Lake Forest L.F. Academy faced off on February 8, 2022 at Lake Forest Academy. For results, click here.

Recently on January 7, Chicago Francis W Parker squared off with Chicago Brooks in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News