Flexing muscle: Chicago Francis W Parker tightens grip on Lake Forest L.F. Academy 70-49

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago Francis W Parker put away Lake Forest L.F. Academy 70-49 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 11.
