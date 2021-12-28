Flexing muscle: Chicago Curie rolls over Bloomington 80-60

Chicago Curie's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Bloomington during an 80-60 blowout during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 18, Chicago Curie faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Bloomington took on Metamora on December 22 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap
The Condors' shooting moved to a 31-27 lead over the Purple Raiders at the half.
The Condors' control showed as they carried a 52-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
