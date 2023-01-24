Flexing muscle: Chicago Agricultural Science tightens grip on Chicago UC Woodlawn 71-25

Chicago Agricultural Science's river of points eventually washed away Chicago UC Woodlawn in a 71-25 cavalcade during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago UC Woodlawn faced off against Chicago Amandla Charter and Chicago Agricultural Science took on Chicago Vocational on January 19 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School. For results, click here.
