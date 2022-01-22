Flexing muscle: Charleston rolls over Rantoul Township 70-46

Impressive was a ready adjective for Charleston's 70-46 throttling of Rantoul Township in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.
In recent action on January 15, Rantoul Township faced off against Kankakee and Charleston took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 17 at Charleston High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.