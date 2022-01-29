Flexing muscle: Catlin Salt Fork rolls over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64-37

Catlin Salt Fork didn't tinker around with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. A 64-37 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 29.
In recent action on January 22, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Tremont on January 15 at Tremont High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.