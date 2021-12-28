Flexing muscle: Bloomington Central Catholic rolls over Annawan 70-32

 Skip to main content
Bloomington Central Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Annawan in a 70-32 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Bloomington Central Catholic darted in front of Annawan 26-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints' shooting breathed fire to a 40-25 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

Bloomington Central Catholic and Annawan were engaged in a whopping affair at 60-32 as the fourth quarter started.

