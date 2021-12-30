 Skip to main content
Flanagan-Cornell sews up Seneca 47-39

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Flanagan-Cornell wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-39 over Seneca in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

Seneca authored a promising start, taking advantage of Flanagan-Cornell 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 24-18 margin over the Falcons at half.

Flanagan-Cornell broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-30 lead over Seneca.

Flanagan-Cornell put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Seneca 15-9 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

