Flanagan-Cornell rains down on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-45

Flanagan-Cornell put together a victorious gameplan to stop Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.
The first quarter gave Flanagan-Cornell a 17-8 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Flanagan-Cornell's shooting moved to a 32-18 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at halftime.
Flanagan-Cornell's edge showed as they carried a 48-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
