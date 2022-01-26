Flanagan-Cornell hustles by Minonk Fieldcrest in victory 58-45

No quarter was granted as Flanagan-Cornell blunted Minonk Fieldcrest's plans 58-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 11, Flanagan-Cornell faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Tremont on January 20 at Tremont High School. For more, click here.
