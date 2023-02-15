Flanagan-Cornell topped Streator Woodland 41-37 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Streator Woodland started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Flanagan-Cornell at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Streator Woodland had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Flanagan-Cornell 32-31.

The Falcons rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Warriors 10-5 in the last stanza for the victory.

