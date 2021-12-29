Flanagan-Cornell casts spell on Granville Putnam County 49-44

A tight-knit tilt turned in Flanagan-Cornell's direction just enough to squeeze past Granville Putnam County 49-44 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.

The Panthers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Falcons 12-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Flanagan-Cornell's offense jumped to a 20-19 lead over Granville Putnam County at the intermission.

Granville Putnam County moved ahead of Flanagan-Cornell 32-30 to start the fourth quarter.

