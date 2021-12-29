Fithian Oakwood severs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's hopes 54-44

Riding a wave of production, Fithian Oakwood dunked Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-44 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.
Fithian Oakwood made the first move by forging a 17-7 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.
The Comets kept a 32-22 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.
Fithian Oakwood jumped over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37-34 heading to the fourth quarter.
Fithian Oakwood hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-10 advantage in the frame.
Recently on December 14 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.