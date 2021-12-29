Fithian Oakwood severs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's hopes 54-44

Riding a wave of production, Fithian Oakwood dunked Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-44 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.

Fithian Oakwood made the first move by forging a 17-7 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.

The Comets kept a 32-22 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

Fithian Oakwood jumped over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37-34 heading to the fourth quarter.

Fithian Oakwood hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-10 advantage in the frame.

