Fithian Oakwood proves to be too much for Hoopeston 77-58

Fithian Oakwood had its hands full but finally brushed off Hoopeston 77-58 at Fithian Oakwood High on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston played in a 59-29 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Hoopeston took on Fisher on December 29 at Hoopeston Area High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.