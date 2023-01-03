 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fithian Oakwood proves to be too much for Hoopeston 77-58

Fithian Oakwood had its hands full but finally brushed off Hoopeston 77-58 at Fithian Oakwood High on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston played in a 59-29 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 28, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Hoopeston took on Fisher on December 29 at Hoopeston Area High School. For results, click here.

