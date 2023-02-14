Fithian Oakwood collected a solid win over Georgetown La Salette in a 52-39 verdict on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 4, Georgetown La Salette faced off against Arthur Christian . For more, click here. Fithian Oakwood took on Catlin Salt Fork on February 7 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.

