Fithian Oakwood knocks out victory on Hoopeston Area 57-45

Stretched out and finally snapped, Fithian Oakwood put just enough pressure on Hoopeston Area to earn a 57-45 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 28, Hoopeston Area faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Fithian Oakwood took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 29 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For more, click here.
