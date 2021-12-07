Fithian Oakwood knocks off Champaign St. Thomas More 49-47

Mighty close, mighty fine, Fithian Oakwood wore a victory shine after clipping Champaign St. Thomas More 49-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.
