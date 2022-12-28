Fithian Oakwood hustles by Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61-48

Fithian Oakwood charged Paxton-Buckley-Loda and collected a 61-48 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Fithian Oakwood played in a 50-41 game on December 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 16, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Armstrong and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Shelbyville on December 16 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
