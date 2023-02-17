Wins don't come more convincing than the way Fithian Oakwood put away Watseka 69-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Catlin Salt Fork. Watseka took on Catlin Salt Fork on Feb. 3 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.

