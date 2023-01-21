Fithian Oakwood delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Hoopeston 48-42

Fithian Oakwood topped Hoopeston 48-42 in a tough tilt on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston squared off with January 22, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Hoopeston faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Fithian Oakwood took on Chrisman on January 6 at Chrisman High School. For a full recap, click here.
