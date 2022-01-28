 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Finding a way: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin eventually eclipses Rochester 75-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 75-48 win over Rochester for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.

The Rockets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over the Cyclones as the first quarter ended.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 37-29 advantage at intermission over Rochester.

The Cyclones took control in the third quarter with a 58-38 advantage over the Rockets.

In recent action on January 22, Rochester faced off against Pleasant Plains and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Southeast on January 22 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

