Finding a way: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin eventually eclipses Rochester 75-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 75-48 win over Rochester for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.
The Rockets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over the Cyclones as the first quarter ended.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 37-29 advantage at intermission over Rochester.
The Cyclones took control in the third quarter with a 58-38 advantage over the Rockets.
In recent action on January 22, Rochester faced off against Pleasant Plains and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Southeast on January 22 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
