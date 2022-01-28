Finding a way: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin eventually eclipses Rochester 75-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 75-48 win over Rochester for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.

The Rockets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over the Cyclones as the first quarter ended.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 37-29 advantage at intermission over Rochester.

The Cyclones took control in the third quarter with a 58-38 advantage over the Rockets.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.