Finding a way: Pleasant Plains eventually eclipses Riverton 39-23

Pleasant Plains dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 39-23 win over Riverton on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Riverton started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains' offense moved to a 20-18 lead over Riverton at the half.
Pleasant Plains' leverage showed as it carried a 29-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
