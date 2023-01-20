Fieldcrest, Eureka earn semifinal wins in Boys McLean County/HOIC Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — Brady Ruestman scored 15 points and Connor Reichman added 10 as
fifth-seeded Fieldcrest slipped past No. 1 Lexington, 49-48, in the semifinals of the 111th McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Friday at Shirk Center.
Fieldcrest, which improved to 15-6, faces
No. 2 Eureka (16-3) in Saturday's 8 p.m. championship game after the Hornets downed No. 3 GCMS, 46-36, in the other semifinal.
Lexington and GCMS meet in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m.
Fieldcrest-Lexington
Fieldcrest grabbed a 26-21 halftime lead before Lexington closed the gap to 36-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Lexington (18-5), which was seeking its first County title since 2002, was led by Griffin Hari's 14 points. Alec Thomas chipped in 12 points while Logan Friedmansky scored 11.
Eureka advances to the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament championship game with a 46-36 victory against GCMS on Friday at Shirk Center.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eureka-GCMS
Junior Tyler Heffren's 23 points paved the way for Eureka, which extended a 21-19 halftime lead to 41-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Slater Wilcox added 10 points for the Hornets.
GCMS (13-7) was paced by Zach Barnes and Seth Kollross with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Photos: McLean County Boys Tournament quarterfinals
El Paso-Gridley vs. Fieldcrest on Monday during the McLean County Boys Tournament at Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Fieldcrest and first-year head coach Jeremy Hahn advance to the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament championship game with a 49-48 victory against Lexington on Friday night at Shirk Center. The Knights face Eureka at 8 p.m. Saturday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404.
