Fieldcrest, Eureka earn semifinal wins in Boys McLean County/HOIC Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — Brady Ruestman scored 15 points and Connor Reichman added 10 as fifth-seeded Fieldcrest slipped past No. 1 Lexington, 49-48, in the semifinals of the 111th McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Friday at Shirk Center.

Fieldcrest, which improved to 15-6, faces No. 2 Eureka (16-3) in Saturday's 8 p.m. championship game after the Hornets downed No. 3 GCMS, 46-36, in the other semifinal.

Lexington and GCMS meet in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m.

Fieldcrest-Lexington

Fieldcrest grabbed a 26-21 halftime lead before Lexington closed the gap to 36-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Lexington (18-5), which was seeking its first County title since 2002, was led by Griffin Hari's 14 points. Alec Thomas chipped in 12 points while Logan Friedmansky scored 11.

Eureka-GCMS

Junior Tyler Heffren's 23 points paved the way for Eureka, which extended a 21-19 halftime lead to 41-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Slater Wilcox added 10 points for the Hornets.

GCMS (13-7) was paced by Zach Barnes and Seth Kollross with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

