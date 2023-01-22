Fieldcrest boys claim first McLean County/HOIC championship since 2012

BLOOMINGTON – Fieldcrest High School basketball coach Jeremy Hahn handed senior Landon Modro a challenging defensive assignment in Eureka junior standout Tyler Heffren on Saturday at Shirk Center.

While Modro helped hold Heffren in check, the 6-foot-1 senior threw in a hefty portion of offense to his evening’s contributions.

Modro scored a season-high 21 points as the fifth-seeded Knights claimed their first McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament championship since 2012 with a 48-44 victory over No. 2 seed Eureka.

“I challenged him before the game. We only dress three seniors, and he’s the only one that really gets a lot of tick,” Hahn said. “I said ‘we’re going to need a leader, somebody who has some experience in big games like this.’ He did a spectacular job defensively and offense came to him. He anchored us. He was fantastic.”

Modro exhibited a nose for the ball and took advantage when the Knights got behind Eureka’s pressure defense.

“My teammates just found me down low and got me the ball in good spots and I finished,” said Modro. “I’ve always been down low. I always get a lot of rebounds. It comes naturally.”

The Knights (16-6) knocked off fourth-seeded El Paso-Gridley in the quarterfinal and top seed Lexington in the semifinals before topping the No. 2 seeded Hornets.

“Oh yeah, we definitely thought we were going to win,” Modro said. “We should have been a higher seed for sure.”

As a 15 seed, Fieldcrest upset the No. 2 seed in a first round game of the State Farm Holiday Classic.

“That was a foreshadowing of things to come,” said Hahn. “We believe in our locker room, but we always say you’ve got to prove yourself. Eureka made us prove it. We had to earn it. I thought the guys did a tremendous job.”

Fieldcrest opened up a 17-8 first half lead before a Justis Bachman 3-pointer brought the Hornets (16-4) within 19-13 entering halftime.

Scoring was a monumental struggle for Eureka for the opening three quarters. The Hornets missed 15 of its initial 16 shots from the floor.

A Modro rebound bucket at the 21-second mark of the third quarter gave the Knights a 30-20 margin. Eureka shot an icy 23 percent (7 of 30) over the first three periods.

The Hornets did mount a determined comeback, clawing within 45-41 on a Bachman 3-pointer from the key with 13 seconds showing. After Fieldcrest sank three free throws, Bachman banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final score.

Bachman paced Eureka with 18 points and Tyler Tate added 11. Slater Wilcox hauled down a game-high 10 rebounds.

“We dug ourselves too big of a hole there,” Hornets coach Aaron Dohner said. “The guys played hard and made a run, but it was too much to overcome. We got ourselves good looks, I thought. We just didn’t get some of those to go. Sometimes that’s just the way it goes.”

Brady Ruestman contributed eight points and six rebounds for Fieldcrest.

“It’s pretty special,” said Hahn. “I told the kids they had a chance to make history. With all the great teams and great players that have come through Fieldcrest, it hasn’t been as routine as you might think.”

Third-place game

Logan Friedmansky scored 15 points as Lexington toppled GCMS 49-39 for third place.

Alec Thomas and Ben Crouch added 10 points apiece for the Minutemen (19-5).

Ty Cribbett topped the Falcons (13-8) with 12 points.

In other action

El Paso-Gridley broke from a 22-22 second-quarter tie with the final six points of the first half and the initial 17 points of the third quarter on its way to a 64-34 triumph over Heyworth.

Jonah Funk sparked EPG (11-10) with 24 points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Micah Meiss added 19 points.

Leaders for Heyworth (14-8) were Lucas Gerber with 13 points and Nick Feather with seven rebounds.

In the consolation championship, Ridgeview clipped Tri-Valley 54-46.

