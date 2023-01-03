Farmington stops Havana in snug affair 57-48

A sigh of relief filled the air in Farmington's locker room after a trying 57-48 test with Havana during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Farmington and Havana squared off with January 4, 2022 at Havana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 28, Havana squared off with Peoria Quest Charter in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.