Fairbury Prairie Central turns out the lights on Stanford Olympia 73-41

Fairbury Prairie Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Stanford Olympia 73-41 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Stanford Olympia faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Bloomington Central Catholic on February 8 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
