Fairbury Prairie Central turns out the lights on Bloomington 76-46

Fairbury Prairie Central's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 76-46 win over Bloomington on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 26-9 lead over Bloomington.
The Hawks' offense stormed to a 47-25 lead over the Purple Raiders at halftime.
The Hawks' upper-hand showed as they carried a 66-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
