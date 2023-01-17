 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central thwarts St. Joseph-Ogden's quest 57-44

Fairbury Prairie Central dumped St. Joseph-Ogden 57-44 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 19-9 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Spartans made it 30-21.

Fairbury Prairie Central charged to a 45-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans rallied with a 15-12 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hawks prevailed.

In recent action on January 10, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Teutopolis and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Morton on January 10 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For more, click here.

