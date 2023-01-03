 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Fairbury Prairie Central survives taut tilt with El Paso-Gridley 43-39

  • 0

Fairbury Prairie Central weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 43-39 victory against El Paso-Gridley for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 3.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Fairbury Prairie Central squared off with January 4, 2022 at El Paso-Gridley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Tolono Unity and El Paso-Gridley took on Minonk Fieldcrest on December 29 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News