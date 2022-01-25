Fairbury Prairie Central records sound decision over Monticello 65-61

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Fairbury Prairie Central wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 65-61 over Monticello at Fairbury Prairie Central High on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Rantoul Township and Monticello took on Stanford Olympia on January 18 at Stanford Olympia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.