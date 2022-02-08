 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central posts win at Bloomington Central Catholic's expense 64-54

Saddled up and ready to go, Fairbury Prairie Central spurred past Bloomington Central Catholic 64-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.

In recent action on February 1, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on February 1 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Hawks registered a 29-26 advantage at halftime over the Saints.

Fairbury Prairie Central put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Bloomington Central Catholic 35-28 in the last stanza.

