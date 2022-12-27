Fairbury Prairie Central overpowers Deer Creek-Mackinaw in thorough fashion 77-27

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fairbury Prairie Central did exactly that with a 77-27 win against Deer Creek-Mackinaw during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
