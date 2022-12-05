Fairbury Prairie Central overcomes Bloomington in seat-squirming affair 96-89

Fairbury Prairie Central derailed Bloomington's hopes after a 96-89 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 28-22 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.
The Hawks registered a 48-38 advantage at intermission over the Purple Raiders.
Bloomington showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 67-59.
The Purple Raiders narrowed the gap 30-29 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Bloomington faced off on December 6, 2021 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For more, click here.
