Fairbury Prairie Central overcomes Bloomington in seat-squirming affair 96-89

Fairbury Prairie Central derailed Bloomington's hopes after a 96-89 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 28-22 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Hawks registered a 48-38 advantage at intermission over the Purple Raiders.

Bloomington showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 67-59.

The Purple Raiders narrowed the gap 30-29 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

