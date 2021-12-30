Fairbury Prairie Central knocks off Williamsville 67-61

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fairbury Prairie Central didn't mind, dispatching Williamsville 67-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 18, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Williamsville took on Athens on December 21 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap
