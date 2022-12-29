Fairbury Prairie Central gallops past Tolono Unity 58-42

Fairbury Prairie Central had its hands full but finally brushed off Tolono Unity 58-42 in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central faced off on January 28, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 17, Tolono Unity squared off with Pleasant Plains in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.