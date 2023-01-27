 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central exhales after close call with Tolono Unity 45-36

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fairbury Prairie Central didn't mind, dispatching Tolono Unity 45-36 at Fairbury Prairie Central High on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central played in a 65-49 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity took on Mt Zion on January 21 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

