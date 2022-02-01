Fairbury Prairie Central edges Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in tough test 47-42

A sigh of relief filled the air in Fairbury Prairie Central's locker room after Tuesday's 47-42 win against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Pontiac Township and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Monticello on January 25 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.