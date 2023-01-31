Fairbury Prairie Central dims lights on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 74-38

Fairbury Prairie Central showed top form to dominate Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central during a 74-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central squared off with February 1, 2022 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Monticello . For results, click here. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Pontiac on January 24 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

